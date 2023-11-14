Children's Day 2023: ‘Jawahar of Hind’, PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to India's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as Children's Day or Bal Diwas.

Premium Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi and others releases balloons after paying tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to India's first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Children's Day or Bal Diwas across the country every year. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Tributes to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru today, saying that is a thought of "freedom, progress, and justice." "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is a thought--of freedom, progress, and justice. Mother India today needs these values of 'Jawahar of Hind', like an ideology, in every heart," Rahul Gandhi posted on the microblogging site. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary at Shantivan in the national capital. "Paying tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his birth anniversary, who took India from zero to the pinnacle, the creator of modern India, the fearless guardian of democracy and our source of inspiration," Congress President Kharge posted on X (formerly Twitter). "His progressive ideas advanced India's social, political, and economic development despite all the challenges and encouraged the people of the country to live together at every moment, without any discrimination and always keeping the country first," Congress President said in a post. The grand old party, on its official social media handle, said, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. Happy Children's Day!"

Children's Day, also known as ‘Bal Diwas’ is celebrated across India every year on November 14. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, famously known as Chacha Nehru.

Nehru was a strong advocate for children's education and rights. He believed in an inclusive education system and that a nation could only prosper.

His vision stressed the importance of children as the future of the country and foundation of the society. In 1955, he established the Children's Film Society India to represent Indian children.

This day is marked by expressions of love, gifts, and pampering of students. Teachers in schools organize special programs and performances for students which also include competitions such as quizzes, debating, painting, singing, and dancing. As a part of the celebrations and festivities, the exchange of gifts like books and cards also takes place.

This year students of the national capital, Delhi will be devoid of any celebrations in school as the state government has closed schools until November 18 in view of rising pollution levels across the city.

