No chilled beer in Delhi; consumers struggle to find favourite brands3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Beer lovers in Delhi say their favourite brands are missing and no refrigeration facility is available at vends.
Beer lovers in Delhi are facing a shortage of their favourite brands as many liquor shops do not have refrigeration facilities. Consumers have complained that popular beer brands are missing from the shelves and are being replaced with unknown brands.
