'Chilli powder on wounds, beaten with iron rods': Civilians recount horror of torture during Poonch attack investigation
Video clips show villagers being severely tortured during the investigation, leading to the transfer of a brigadier-level officer and potential action against other officers
Amid the widespread outrage over the allegations of custodial torture of villagers during the investigation of the Poonch terror attack, the Indian Army initiated a Court of Inquiry against some personnel.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message