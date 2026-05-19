Chilling autopsy report in Noida dowry death case reveals ruptured spleen, blood clots in head, bruise marks

Noida dowry death case: A 24-year-old woman, resident of Greater Noida, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday, 17 May night, after jumping from the roof of her house, police said on Monday. The deceased identified as Deepika Nagar from Kudi Khera village, got married 14 months ago. She lived with her husband Hrithik, who hailed from Jalpura village, in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-III area.

On Sunday, Deepika's father visited Hrithik's house. Not even an hour had passed after he left the place that he received a call about his daughter's fatal fall. Victim's father, Sanjay in a statement to ANI said, “My daughter, Deepika, was married on December 11, 2024, to Hrithik, the son of Manoj from Jalpura village. However, just a few days after the wedding, they began harassing her over dowry. Just yesterday, I went to their house and spoke with them. But half an hour after I left, I received a call from Manoj, who informed me that my daughter, Deepika, had fallen.”

According to her family, her husband and in-laws pressured her for more dowry even though it was an arranged marriage where the wedding ceremony involved a dowry settlement comprising a Fortuner SUV and a sum of one crore rupees. Distressed over alleged dowry-related harassment by her husband and in-laws, Deepika allegedly took the drastic step. DCP Central Noida, Shailendra Kumar Singh, informed ANI that deceased's husband and father-in-law have been arrested.

According to the victim's family, their daughter was continuously subjected to physical assault and mental harassment. Deepika's father filed a complaint and in the FIR named Manoj (father-in-law), Kusum (mother-in-law), Hrithik (husband), Neha (sister-in-law), Netra (sister-in-law), Pramod (uncle-in-law) and Vinod, a relative from the in-laws’ side, Times Now reported.

Deepika succumbed to her injuries after the fatal fall and her body was sent for post-mortem examination, once all legal formalities in the case were completed. Two doctors conducted the autopsy of the body which was covered in bruise marks. CNN-News18 report said that the entire procedure was video graphed, revealing disturbing details about multiple serious external and internal injuries.

Victim's uncle demands justice after autopsy findings Over the condition of the postmortem report, Uncle of the deceased victim, Vishesh Nagar said, "There are no fractures on her dead body. There are a lot of marks on her body and it seems like she was assaulted... There is a huge injury near the abdomen, seemingly due to a bullet or a knife. There was a major injury in the head... The authorities told me that her internal organs were completely damaged... We want a strict action on them," ANI reported.

Demanding justice and strict action against all the accused, he added, "We were initially unaware that the father-in-law owned illegal property on government land... This is clearly a case of murder... She was brutally tortured.... Why didn't they take her (the victim) to a nearby hospital, but to a distant one?..."

What did the autopsy report say? From brain hematoma and multiple bruise marks on hands and legs to ruptured spleen, the autopsy indicated severe trauma along with multiple serious external and internal injuries on the entire body. Details from the autopsy report mentioned the following external injuries, as reported by CNN-News18.

• A swelling/contusion measuring around 12 cm × 9 cm was found on the right side of the face

• A 9 cm × 6 cm injury/contusion was found on the left elbow joint

• An 8 cm × 5 cm injury was found on the left forearm

• A large contusion measuring around 38 cm × 14 cm was found on the right thigh

• A bone-deep wound measuring around 4 cm × 1.5 cm was found on the left knee joint

• A wound measuring around 1.5 cm × 1 cm was found on the lower waist/abdomen area

• A circular contusion measuring around 25 cm × 22 cm was found above the right iliac crest

• Circular injury marks were found around the right arm

• Bleeding was observed from the left ear

• Deep pressure/abrasion marks were found on the left side of the chest and abdomen

Internal examination findings are listed below:

• Hematoma (blood clotting) was found in the middle and left side of the brain

• The spleen was found ruptured

• The left kidney appeared pale

• The chambers of the heart were found empty