Chilling details emerge in Noida dowry murder case: Victim dragged by hair, 'beaten and tortured' – What we know so far

Greater Noida's Nikki, who was recently killed by her husband for ₹36 lakh dowry, was not just set ablaze by her husband. She was allegedly assaulted, dragged by her hair, before being set on fire which ultimately led to her death – chilling details pertaining to the case have now revealed.

Earlier today, Vipin Bhati, the main accused in the dowry murder case was shot in the leg as he tried to flee after his arrest on Sunday.

From a Scorpio SUV, Royal Enfield bike to cash and gold – Vipin Bhati had received all of it during his marriage with Nikki in 2016. Bhati, however was still not satisfied and demanded more dowry. And when Nikki could not arrange ₹36 lakh as demanded, she was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws in Sirsa on Thursday, August 21.

- Nikki's son recounts how mother was killed The Greater Noida couple's six-year-old son, who witnessed the alleged brutal killing of his mother said some substance was poured on his mother Nikki, who was then set ablaze.

“Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter),” said the victim's son, reported PTI.

- Acid thrown, victim hit in the neck Nikki's sister, Kanchan, who is married to the dowry case accused Vipin's brother, said the victim was hit in the neck, and acid was poured on her.

She further claimed that the two sisters were beaten very badly for days, before Nikki was set on fire.

"We were beaten and tortured for the last many days for dowry. They were demanding ₹36 lakh in dowry. They carried out atrocities against my sister.”

"They hit her in her neck and head and threw acid on her. Our kids were also in the same house. I couldn't do anything. They tortured me as well," a weeping Kanchan said, as per news wire PTI.

Nikki succumbed to her injuries while being transferred to Fortis Hospital in Noida to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

-Videos of attack emerge Two disturbing videos of the incident are now circulating online. In one clip, a man and a woman are seen assaulting the victim and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other shows the woman limping down the stairs after being set ablaze.