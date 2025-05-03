Chilling details emerge in Suhas Shetty's murder: Vehicle intercepted, attacked with machetes and swords; cops arrest 8

Suhas Shetty news: Amid prohibitory orders in Karnataka's Mangaluru after protests against the murder of Suhas Shetty, chilling details have emerged about the known rowdy sheeter's death.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday that eight people have been arrested in connection with Suhas Shetty's murder, and that an anti-communal task force will be constituted permanently, reported PTI.

Suhas Shetty murder case details The rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist Shetty was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru city. Suhas Shetty was travelling with five others.

Suhas Shetty was hacked to death by a gang using machetes and swords, reported The News Minute.

Suhas Shetty was hacked to death

Six unidentified men, reportedly arrived in a Swift car and another vehicle, ambushed Shetty’s car around 8:30 pm that night. Armed with sharp weapons, the attackers launched a brutal assault on Suhas Shetty, who fell on the spot.

8 arrested in Suhas Shetty murder case Following the gruesome murder, eight people have been arrested in connection with it. They have been identified as Abdul Safwan, Niyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Muzzammil, Khalandar Shafi, Adil Mehrooz Mohammad Rizwan, Ranjit and Nagaraj.

Anti-communal task force to be set up for Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Addressing a press conference after a meeting with top police officials, Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara said an anti-communal task force will be constituted specially for Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district on the lines of the Anti-Naxal force. Advertisement

"It will be headed by a Inspector General of Police (IGP). It will be set up as a permanent feature," he told PTI.

Following Suhas Shetty's murder, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a bandh on Friday, May 2 and shops were shut in Mangaluru city.

Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao rushed to Mangaluru on Friday and held high-level discussions with Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan to assess the law and order situation in Mangaluru.