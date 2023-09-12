Chilling details of Noida lawyer murder case: Ex-IIS officer kept hiding, called property broker to house4 min read 12 Sep 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Former IIS officer hides in store room for 10 hours after killing wife; police search property.
A former Indian Information Service (IIS) officer kept hiding inside a store room for more than 10 hours after killing his wife even as police teams along with a dog squad searched his property.Nitin Nath Sinha (62) had prepared morning tea for himself when the argument started over him selling the house -- valued at ₹4.5 crore -- in posh Sector 30 of Noida on Sunday, while his wife Renu Sinha (61) objected to it.Sinha allegedly strangled his wife to death around 9.30 am after the heated argument. Such fights had become frequent between them. The wife suffered from cancer and had a fragile health condition while their son worked and lived in the US, officials said.