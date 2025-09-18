Chilling plot behind murder of NRI woman in Ludhiana: ₹50 lakh, new life abroad and a marriage proposal

A UK-based NRI allegedly planned the murder of a 71-year-old US citizen of Indian origin, whom he had met on a matrimonial site and promised her killer ₹50 lakh and a new life abroad, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

Seventy-one-year-old Rupinder Kaur Pandher travelled to India from Seattle at the invitation of Charanjit Singh Grewal, an NRI from Ludhiana, who was originally set to marry her but later refused. She was killed in July, according to police. She had even transferred a significant amount of money to Grewal before her visit, it added.

Police have arrested Sukhjeet Singh, a typist at Ludhiana court and a resident of Kila Raipur in Ludhiana Patti, for the murder of the woman.

Singh lodged an FIR in August to avoid suspicion following Pandher's disappearance. He informed the police that Pandher went to Delhi airport to visit Canada for a wedding, police said.

Previously married twice, Pandher had been declared a proclaimed offender in a property dispute case with her relatives. Grewal had asked Singh to assist her. She had even transferred her power of attorney to Singh and was living in his house, the report said.

How was Pandher killed? Grewal refused to marry Pandher and asked Singh to kill her, promising to pay him ₹50 lakh, and also offering to help him emigrate abroad after the crime, police said.

Singh allegedly hit Pandher with a baseball bat on July 12, which led to her death. Her body was set on fire using coal, her remains were packed in gunny bags and later dumped in a drain, police added.

The police recovered some of the victim's items, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rupinder Singh told PTI.

Her damaged mobile phone has also been recovered. The accused damaged her iPhone with a hammer, which was recovered, he added.

The police said that Singh painted the house after the crime to remove any evidence.

Singh has confessed to the crime of killing Pandher at his home. Additionally, Grewal, who is currently abroad, has also been charged in the case, the police added.