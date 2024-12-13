Delhi weather: The national capital is yet to experience more shivers, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cold wave conditions would prevail on Saturday, and Sunday, December 14. The minimum temperature is also expected to dip to four degree Celsius today, the weather observatory warned.

While for Sunday, December 15, the minimum temperature is likely to hover around five degree Celsius, mist-like conditions would prevail, predicts the IMD.

Other states to have below normal temperatures In the coming days, from December 19-25, several other states would be under the grip of cold wave conditions, predicts the IMD. These include:

Rajasthan: Temperatures could go as low as -5°C or less, at isolated places

East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh : Below normal (-3°C to -5°C) at a few places

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh: Below normal (-3°C to -5°C) at isolated places

Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya: Below normal (-1°C to -3°C)

Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Telangana, Jharkhand: Below normal (-1°C to -3°C) at isolated places

‘It is getting very chilly’ On Thursday, December 12, Delhi witnessed its coldest morning of the season with the mercury dipping to 4.5 degrees Celsius. A thin layer of fog also covered several parts of the city as the chills prevailed till 9 am.

Commuters stepped out wearing warm clothes on a cold and foggy morning. The minimum temperature in Delhi NCR was around 4.5 degree Celsius

One cyclist said “The weather has changed a lot here in the last three to four days. The sky has also become very clear.. it is getting very chilly,” reported ANI.

Temperatures across India As compared to the coming week, no significant change in minimum temperatures would be observed during December 19-25. However, the minimum temperatures are likely to be less than 10°C over most parts of northwest, central & east India, stated the weather observatory in its latest release.