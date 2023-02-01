China a major challenge to India, world: US

China a major challenge to India, world: US2 min read . 05:44 AM IST
- ‘China-Russia factors are real, but so is the idea of building a deep democratic ecosystem with high technology,’ US official said
At a high-level initiative on critical and emerging technologies (iCET), the US said China is a major challenge to India and the world.
Yesterday, India's national advisor Ajit Doval and his US counterpart interacted on emerging technologies at the White House. During the "fruitful discussion", officials announced several concrete steps that the initiative will be taking forward from the high-power meeting in Washington.
US's Sullivan said that iCET would 'serve both countries' deeper strategic interests. He said that the Biden administration sees technology development vis-a-vis China as a zero-sum game that the US cannot lose hence iCET could be an important way forward.
"The US-India defence and artificial intelligence dialogue is a multi-layered approach and China is one of the dimensions as it is a major challenge to New Delhi and the world," a senior administration official said.
When asked whether Russia and China can raise geopolitical concerns, Sullivan said, "A big part of the story is fundamentally about a bet on high tech and an industrial innovation policy. That's at the core of the president's entire approach to his presidency. So the China-Russia factors are real, but so is the idea of building a deep democratic ecosystem with high technology".
There is much more about India's rise and the US desire to participate in that rise, he said.
"This is important with regard to China. I think that they've proven themselves time and again, to be a challenge for India and for the world. And I think working together as like-minded countries is a beneficial and necessary part of our Indo-Pacific strategy," the official added.
A key element of the initiative is semiconductor supply chain diversification, US announced its plan to help India grow its legacy chip-making capabilities while continuing the flow of top engineers that study and work in the United States, Sullivan added.
He said that the US supports the Indian National Semiconductor Mission.
