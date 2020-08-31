NEW DELHI: China on Monday accused India of undermining the consensus reached during a series of military and diplomatic talks aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two countries since May.

In a statement, China’s People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theatre Command said it was Indian troops who “violated the consensus reached at the multi-level talks between India and China and again crossed the line of actual control ( LAC) at the border on Monday and purposely launched provocations."

“China strongly opposes the acts and urges India to immediately withdraw the troops that have illegally crossed the LAC," the statement said.

Earlier on Monday, India said it had thwarted a fresh move by Chinese soldiers over the weekend to intrude into Indian territory on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake. The area of potential intrusion was the southern bank of the lake which former Indian military commanders say was never a point of dispute between the two countries.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated