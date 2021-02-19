China admits 5 of its soldiers died in Galwan clash in June

NEW DELHI: After months of silence, China has admitted that five of its soldiers were killed in June 2020 in the first violent clash in decades along the India- China border.

According to a report in the People’s Liberation Army Daily on Friday, China’s Central Military Commission recognised five Chinese frontier officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram mountains had been casualties in the clash at Galwan in which India said 20 of its soldiers had also died.

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

A report by Russia’s TASS news agency last week said 45 Chinese troops had been killed in the clash at Galwan. Indian Army’s general officer commanding in chief Lieutenant General YK Joshi in a television interview this week had said at least 60 Chinese soldiers were among the injured and dead in the clash.

Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, told Chinese state-backed Global Times that China decided to release the details at this moment to commemorate the martyrs instead of releasing it immediately after the incident in June 2020, “as it is demonstrating the resolution to safeguard the stability of bilateral ties and will not hype hatred or incite nationalism like Indian politicians and media."

The PLA Daily report also heaped blame on India for triggering the 10-month long stand off that started in May and setting off the violent clash at Galwan.

“The Indian military then started to attack the Chinese soldiers by using steel tubes and cudgels and throwing stones. Qi (Fabao, the Chinese regimental commander at the site in June 2020) was under heavy attack and sustained a serious head injury," the PLA daily report said.

According to the Indian Army’s account of the clash, Indian soldiers headed by their company commander Colonel Santosh Babu had gone to the check whether Chinese troops were adhering to their side of an agreement to disengage arrived at earlier in June 2020. When they found that the Chinese had not dismantled a tent from the site, Babu asked the Chinese troops to remove the shelter. The ensuing altercation resulted in Chinese troops attacking the Indian side with clubs wrapped with barbed wires and clubs with embedded nails causing casualties on the Indian side. The Indian troops fought back causing casualties on the Chinese side.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via