China admits 5 of its soldiers died in Galwan clash in June

According to the Indian Army’s account of the clash, Indian soldiers headed by their company commander Colonel Santosh Babu had gone to the check whether Chinese troops were adhering to their side of an agreement to disengage arrived at earlier in June 2020. When they found that the Chinese had not dismantled a tent from the site, Babu asked the Chinese troops to remove the shelter. The ensuing altercation resulted in Chinese troops attacking the Indian side with clubs wrapped with barbed wires and clubs with embedded nails causing casualties on the Indian side. The Indian troops fought back causing casualties on the Chinese side.