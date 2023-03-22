With the relations between India and China still not on the friendly side, China’s chargé d’affaires Ma Jia on 22 March said neither side wants war or confrontation in the border areas, reported Hindustan Times .

Ma Jia even sought to play down the impression that China and Russia’s insistence on not raising the Ukraine crisis at the G20 has created a division in the grouping. According to her, since the G20 Summit in Indonesia in November, 2022, it has become “more difficult to reach accommodation" on this issue as the situation has intensified.

Though describing the Sino-India border situation as 'overall stable', she while interacting with journalists said the two sides are promoting a transition to 'normalised management and control'.

On being asked about MEA S Jaishankar’s characterisation of the situation as “very fragile" and “quite dangerous", she said this was the reason the two sides are talking through diplomatic and military channels.

“That’s what the WMCC (Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs) and senior commanders’ meetings are discussing about, because there are difficulties...we have to face it," she said.

“We are confident because...China and India, we do not want a war. Neither of us want a war [or] confrontation along the border areas. As long as we have this kind of intention and understanding of each other, I still have the confidence that we can find a way out," she added.

Apart from this, the senior-most Chinese diplomat in New Delhi added that it is not easy to reach an agreement on the border issue and cited it as complicated. However, she said that the consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can help the two sides find a way out.

On the issue of G20 joint statement, Ma indicated this may no longer be possible at the grouping’s meetings this year. Earlier, a Joint statements couldn’t be issued at recent meetings of G20 finance and foreign ministers, due to China and Russia’s opposition to the inclusion of text denouncing the Ukraine war.

“Now because the situation has intensified, it is more difficult to reach accommodation... It’s not because of China and Russia’s stand, because we are having this very strong belief that G20 should talk about international economic and financial problems," she said.

As per her, US and Western countries willingness to discuss a security issue will result in the G20 not having any time to focus on its economic agenda and make it very difficult to achieve consensus.

“India has played a very, very crucial role on its part, as it tried very hard to bring everybody together. But the job is very tough. We support India’s presidency and [look forward to the] SCO and G20 having fruitful outcomes," Ma added.