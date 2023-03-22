'China and India, we do not want a war', says Chinese diplomat Ma Jia2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Though describing the Sino-India border situation as 'overall stable', she while interacting with journalists said the two sides are promoting a transition to 'normalised management and control'.
With the relations between India and China still not on the friendly side, China’s chargé d’affaires Ma Jia on 22 March said neither side wants war or confrontation in the border areas, reported Hindustan Times.
