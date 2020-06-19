China-backed hackers planning attack on Indian govt, industry: Report

“What piqued our interest was the list published on these forums. They had names of several Indian companies, media houses, telecom operators and a large tyre company. When we started attributing the handles publishing these lists back to their sources we found that they belonged to two hacking groups, Gothic Panda and Stone Panda, two well known hacking groups with direct affiliation to PLA (People’s Liberation Army)," said Kumar Ritesh, chairman and CEO of Cyfirma.