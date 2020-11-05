China on Thursday has decided to temporarily suspended the entry into the country by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits. The decision came after 19 passengers had tested positive for COVID-19 in a recent flight from New Delhi to the Wuhan.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits," the official statement said.

"The Chinese Embassy/Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits," the statement mentioned.

The Embassy further said, "Foreigners holding Chinese diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected. Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China can submit a visa application to the Chinese Embassy/Consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after 3 November is not affected."

China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner, the Embassy added.

China is also holding back clearances for flights from India, and the proposed Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight on 6 November has been rescheduled.

"With Regard to the planned VBM flight on 6 November from Delhi-Wuhan-Delhi, the embassy has not received the required clearances from the Chinese authorities, who have indicated that more discussions are required in order to process these clearances. The proposed flight on 6 November is therefore being rescheduled," said the Embassy of India in China in a notification.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via