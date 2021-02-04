Photo: Reuters

China bat caves need exploring in search for Covid origins: WHO team member

2 min read . 05:21 PM IST

David Stanway , David Kirton

Peter Daszak, a zoologist and animal disease expert, said the team in Wuhan had been receiving new information about how the virus, first identified in the city in late 2019, led to a pandemic. He did not elaborate but said there was no evidence to suggest it emerged from a lab