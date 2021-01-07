China biggest gainer in post pandemic economic situation: NITI Aayog

In the post-pandemic economic situation globally, China stands to be the biggest gainer among world economies, while the economic recovery for India is likely to be slow, experts of the NITI Aayog told the standing committee of finance on Wednesday.

During the meeting, members of NITI Aayog also told the panel that in their assessment, a considerable number of manufacturing units should move out of China and shift to India in the next few years, giving a boost to the manufacturing sector in the country.

“It was cordial meeting, and most part of the discussion was about the post-pandemic situation in the world and economies of the world, how different economies, especially US, European countries and China have recovered from the impact of covid-19. Experts also said countries should take lessons from China to see economic recovery," said a person in the know of the proceedings at the meeting.

Members of the parliamentary committee on finance, though, were not satisfied with the presentation provided by experts of NITI Aayog and have asked them to make a written submission on the economic recovery path of India and the impact of covid-19 on the Indian economy to the panel. They have also sought another report on the economic recovery path of different global economies.

“The next meeting is on 19 January and it has been decided that NITI Aayog will provide two different presentations and written submissions on post covid-19 situation in India and different economies of the world, especially US, European countries and China," said a second person in the know of the developments.

NITI Aayog members have also informed the standing committee that while manufacturing was on the verge of shifting to India from China, India was not ready to benefit from it and that the country needs to take measures to make industries more competitive.

“There is a need for India to focus on development of ports and infrastructure to benefit from the possibility of manufacturing shifting from China to India. The manufacturing sector of India needs to be more competitive in comparison with some of the developing and world economies," said the first person quoted above.

NITI Aayog members have also told parliamentarians that one big factor that India can gain from is that the country has strong democratic values. The meeting on Wednesday focused on the agenda of "long-term impact of covid-19 pandemic on the global economy, trade flows and financial markets".

Some members of the standing committee at the meeting flagged how the Union government needs to take more steps to bolster the small-scale and rural enterprises, which were affected by the national lockdown imposed last year to control the spread of covid-19 pandemic. Members also added that the Centre should pay more attention to revive Indian pharmaceutical companies.

“The experts of NITI Aayog said India has been one of the most affected countries and that it could take nearly two years before we make any major strides in our economic situation. We were told that still a large section of manufacturing in India is dependent on China. Members wanted to know what the NITI Aayog’s advice has been to the Centre over making the country more aatmanirbhar (self reliant) in this sector," added another person aware of the matter.

At the meeting on Wednesday, members also raised concerns about how the covid-19 pandemic has led to job losses in the country, the shutting down of small and medium enterprises, and businesses getting affected, which have led to slowdown of the economy. At the next meeting, the NITI Aayog’s presentation could deal in more detail about this aspect, people in know of the matter said.

