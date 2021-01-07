China biggest gainer in post pandemic economic situation: NITI Aayog

“The experts of NITI Aayog said India has been one of the most affected countries and that it could take nearly two years before we make any major strides in our economic situation. We were told that still a large section of manufacturing in India is dependent on China. Members wanted to know what the NITI Aayog’s advice has been to the Centre over making the country more aatmanirbhar (self reliant) in this sector," added another person aware of the matter.