China block efforts of India to designate son of Hafiz Saeed as global terrorist

After putting a hold on the listing of Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist on Tuesday, China on Wednesday again blocked the move of India and the United States (US) to blacklist Pakistan-based militant Hafiz Talah Saeed, the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.
Hafiz Talah Saeed (46), is an important leader of the terrorist group LeT and was declared a terrorist by the Government of India in April this year.
China put the proposal on hold under the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee. This was China's second block in two days on the bid submitted by India and the US to designate a Pakistan-based terrorist as a global terrorist.
Home Ministry said in a notification that Hafiz Talha Saeed, 46, has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, and planning and executing attacks by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan.
He has also been actively visiting various LeT centers across Pakistan, and during his sermons propagating for jihad against India, Israel, the United States of America, and Indian interests in other western countries, the notification stated.
Hazif Talah Saeed is a senior leader of the terrorist organization and also the head of the cleric wing of the LeT.
On Tuesday, China blocked efforts to blacklist Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist at the United Nations.
In December 2016, the US Department of Treasury designated Mahmood and another LeT leader, Muhammad Sarwar as terrorist, as part of an action to "disrupt Lashkar-e Tayyiba's (LeT) fundraising and support networks."
"Mahmood has been a longstanding senior LeT member based in Karachi, Pakistan, and has been affiliated with the group since at least 2007. As early as June 2015 through at least June 2016, Mahmood served as the vice chairman of Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a humanitarian and fundraising arm of LeT," according to the website of the US treasury department.
“Mahmood was previously part of LeT’s overseas operations team led by Sajjid Mir….Additionally, in August 2013, Mahmood was instructed to forge covert links with Islamic organizations in Bangladesh and Burma, and as of late 2011, Mahmood claimed that LeT’s primary concern should be attacking India and America," it added.
The recent hold by China was the fifth time in last four months at blocking efforts to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime.
