China border row: Indian Army issues notice seeking to procure 350 light tanks

News reports last year had spoken of the need for lighter tanks for the Indian Army in the wake of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army deploying its light tanks along the Line of Actual Control during the standoff. India had later deployed its T-72 and T-90 Main Battle Tanks on the south bank of Pangong Tso to counter Chinese deployments. While the Indian and Chinese troops have pulled back from the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso lake, soldiers of the two countries remain in close confrontation in other areas of eastern Ladakh.