Home >News >India >China capital Beijing reports new coronavirus cases for second day
Residents wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk past a Huawei retail store in Beijing.

China capital Beijing reports new coronavirus cases for second day

1 min read . 03:48 PM IST Judy Hua,Lusha Zhang, Reuters

  • The cases involved two men working at the same facility for the China Meat Food Comprehensive Research Center, which studies topics such as meat processing, state media said
  • The city said it had dropped plans to reopen school on Monday for students from the first to third grades, because of the new cases

China reported two new coronavirus infections in its capital on Friday, a day after the city government declared its first case in nearly two months, and moved to delay plans for some students to return to school.

The cases, from a different part of the capital than Thursday's infection, involved two men working at the same facility for the China Meat Food Comprehensive Research Center, which studies topics such as meat processing, state media said.

It was not immediately clear how they were infected.

Separately, the city said it had dropped plans to reopen school on Monday for students from the first to third grades, because of the new cases.

State media Beijing News said city authorities had shut down beef and mutton trading at the Xinfadi wholesale market, where they carried out tests and disinfection after Thursday's patient was found to have visited.

The capital's Jingshen seafood market has also been closed for business, Beijing News added, saying that although the market gave no reason for the closure, one of Friday's patients had visited recently.

