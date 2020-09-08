China claims Indian troops crossed LAC near Pangong Tso, fired warning shots

NEW DELHI : China on Tuesday claimed that Indian soldiers fired warning shots after crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the south bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh a day earlier.

"Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation," a spokesperson of the People's Liberation Army has said. It is unclear what these counter-measures were.

There has been no response yet from India on the matter. India and China have been engaged in a stand-off in the region for over three months.

The spokesperson of the People's Liberation Army said the Indian army "illegally crossed the LAC and entered the south bank of Pangong Lake and the Shenpao mountain area".

"During the operation, the Indian Army blatantly fired threats to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation on the ground," the statement said.

Describing it a "serious provocation of a very bad nature", it said, "We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions".

Twice over the last two weeks, Chinese troops had engaged in provocative action in the south bank of Ladakh's Pangong Lake. But India was able to "prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo" at the LAC, the Indian foreign ministry had said, underscoring that there were no physical clashes.

An earlier attempt to carry out "provocative military movements to change the status quo" near Pangong lake had taken place on the night of 29-30 August. A large number of Chinese troops, deployed along the south bank of the Pangong Lake, had moved westward to unilaterally occupy the area, people familiar with the matter said. This is a new area where the Chinese troops transgressed as talks between the armies of both nations were on to resolve the tension along the LAC that peaked with the clash in Galwan valley on 15 June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action.

