China claims Indian troops crossed LAC near Pangong Tso, fired warning shots

An earlier attempt to carry out "provocative military movements to change the status quo" near Pangong lake had taken place on the night of 29-30 August. A large number of Chinese troops, deployed along the south bank of the Pangong Lake, had moved westward to unilaterally occupy the area, people familiar with the matter said. This is a new area where the Chinese troops transgressed as talks between the armies of both nations were on to resolve the tension along the LAC that peaked with the clash in Galwan valley on 15 June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action.