China cos may still have access to infra projects

Most multilateral agencies mandate international competitive bidding for all projects funded by them where the contract amount is at least $3 million. “International competitive bidding is the most appropriate method of procurement under ADB financing in most cases. This provides an executing agency with a wide choice in selecting the best bid from competing suppliers and contractors. It gives prospective bidders from eligible source countries equal opportunity to bid on goods and works that are being procured under ADB financing," ADB’s procurement policy says.