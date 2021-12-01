As many as 91 COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms were reported in China on Tuesday marking the highest daily count since 2 November this years. This was also a significant jump from 21 cases that were reported a day before.

All of the 91 local symptomatic cases were reported in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, National Health Commission data showed. A total of 132 symptomatic cases have been reported from Inner Mongolia in three day, i.e. between November 28 and 30. More than 70% of the cases have been recorded in Manzhouli, a small city next to the border with Russia.

Although the number is low compared with many outbreaks outside China, Manzhouli has quickly banned residents from leaving town, halted some non-containerised imports by rail and closed a flurry of public venues, as Beijing sticks with its zero tolerance approach towards letting infections spread.

Mainland China has not detected any infections caused by the Omicron variant, Xu Wenbo, an official at Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Tuesday at a news briefing.

Early infections found in routine screening test among workers

The latest resurgence in cases comes only a few weeks after Inner Mongolia contained a cluster that was part of China's biggest Delta outbreak between mid-October and mid-November.

The early local infections in Manzhouli were found in routine screening test among workers who handled imported goods, a health official in Inner Mongolia told state television late on Tuesday, adding that authorities are confident to contain the flare-up within 14 days.

As of 30 November, mainland China had confirmed 98,824 symptomatic cases, including both local ones and those arriving from abroad. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(With inputs from agencies)

