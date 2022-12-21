China is grappling with a surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases just a month after the Chinese government lifted nearly three years of lockdowns. On Tuesday, China reported no new Covid-19-related deaths. According to the National Health Commission, China's total number of fatalities due to coronavirus stands at 5,241, reported Reuters.
Is the new variant of the novel coronavirus behind the spike? Do countries need to restrict travel to and from China in order to prevent a repeat of 2019? Apollo Hospitals Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy cautioned the government to act swiftly on our policy regarding air travel to and from China.
As we are bidding adieu to this year and are about to enter New Year in just few days, the covid surge in China is a worrying throwback to late 2019 and early 2020 when the country reported world’s first case of Covid-19. And since then, life is not the same for the entire world.
Apollo Hospitals Managing Director said that the current spike in China is worrisome as what happens in China doesnot stay there only. This was the lesson we learnt 3 years ago, she said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data.
Covid surge in China: Centre's big meet today
Amid a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, sources told news agency PTI that Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting today with senior officials and experts on the Covid-19 situation in India.
Stay vigilant, says Health Ministry
A spurt in covid cases in China has prompted central health authorities to direct states and union territories to gear up for whole genome sequencing of positive samples and track variants of the virus through the government’s covid network.
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed all states/UTs to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases are sent to the designated INSACOG laboratories on a daily basis.
“In view of the sudden spurt of covid cases in China, Japan, the US, South Korea and Brazil, it is essential to gear up within whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through INSACOG network.
Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisites public health measures for the same. All the states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis are sent to the designated INSACOG laboratories that are mapped to the states and UTS," Bhushan said in a letter.
