China Covid surge: Sick workers, falling demand forces factories to shut down

China Covid surge: Sick workers, falling demand forces factories to shut down4 min read . 05:43 PM IST
Many factories have been forced to shut down for weeks because of sick workers and lack of orders, according to Chinese media
Many people in China have been forced indoors as a result of the Covid-19 infection's rapid spread, and stores and eateries are now deserted. Because more employees are getting sick, factories and businesses are also being forced to close or reduce production, according to CNN.
Beijing abruptly relaxed its strict zero-Covid policy, which was already having a negative impact on the Chinese economy. Due to widespread lockdowns in November, retail sales fell, and unemployment rose to its highest point in six months.
In the first few weeks of December, sales of homes and cars declined. The China Passenger Car Association's most recent statistics show that automakers sold 946,000 vehicles from December 1 to December 18, a 15% decrease from the same period last year.
According to Chinese financial data provider Wind, the 30 largest cities' home sales by floor area fell 44% from the same week a year ago. According to CNN, home sales in Tier-1 cities like Beijing and Shanghai dropped 53% last week compared to the same period last year.
Chinese media has reported that numerous factories have been forced to close for weeks due to employee sickness and a lack of orders.
In order to celebrate the Chinese New Year, employees at a number of furniture factories in the eastern Jiangsu province have been told to take an early and extended vacation, according to Caixin on Monday. The Lunar New Year holiday this year takes place between January 21 and January 27.
The spread of Covid cases throughout China is severely straining the nation's economy.
Since the world's second-largest economy drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the virus' spread on the national level. But several cities and provinces have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.
Analysts from Capital Economics in a research note last week said, “The number of people on the streets has dropped off sharply from already subdued levels across the country." He asserted that this drop will affect demand.
When Beijing abruptly changed course from its strict zero-Covid policy, the Chinese economy was already in a precarious position. Due to widespread lockdowns, retail sales decreased in November, and unemployment rose to its highest level in six months.
Leading figures have recently hinted that they will return their attention to growth in the coming year and have staked their bets on the easing of pandemic restrictions to boost the economy, according to CNN. However, the numbers don't seem encouraging. Movements among people have also fallen significantly.
According to Wind data, the number of subway trips has decreased by about 60% in major cities since the middle of this month compared to the same time last year.
Statistics from the transportation ministry and the postal service regulator show that both truck cargo volumes and delivery orders nationwide decreased in the previous week, as reported by CNN.
As more workers are unable to work, BYD, the nation's largest producer of electric vehicles, announced it would have to reduce production by 2,000 to 3,000 vehicles per day.
Lian Yubo, vice president of BYD said that the company's monthly production is likely to fall short of target by 20,000 to 30,000 vehicles for December.
According to the Securities Daily, a newspaper published by the state-owned Henan Daily Press Group last week, as many as 60% of textile and dyeing businesses in the coastal provinces of Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Shandong — which are the main manufacturing centres of the nation — have declared they will halt production and take a lengthy vacation lasting two months.
Capital Economics analysts stated ,China's conflict with Covid may be at its "most dangerous" in the coming weeks. Any regions of the country that are not currently experiencing a significant Covid wave are likely to do so soon, they predicted, as the migration to rural areas ahead of Lunar New Year has begun.
Apart from economic figures China is in extreme stress with the nationwide Covid wave, as the medical facilities are not being able to accommodate so many patients swarming n the hospitals treatment. Moreover crematoriums are also getting crowded with furnaces burning overtime and people waiting in quesues with bodies to send off their loved ones.
(With inputs from ANI)
