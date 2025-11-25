China denies harassing Arunachal woman at Shanghai airport, India issues 'strong demarche': Here's what we know

An Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh has claimed that she was harassed at Shanghai Airport by airport authorities who claimed that Arunachal is a part of India and questioned her why she was carrying an Indian passport.
Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen who was travelling from London to Japan on November 21, claimed that her three-hour scheduled layover turned into a traumatising ordeal after immigration personnel declared her passport "invalid" solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.
China has now denied the allegation of the woman being harassed.
