China envoy to India, Australia counterpart in war of words on border standoff

It followed Sun taking offence to remarks by O’Farrell on Thursday in which the latter had said Australia was deeply concerned by "actions" in the South China Sea and that it rejected China’s "unlawful maritime claims" in the region. The remarks were part of a statement that mentioned O’Farrell met Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday and conveyed to him that “Australia opposes any attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo (on the India-China border), which only serve to increase tension and the risk of instability."