China evasive on performance of its weapons in India-Pakistan conflict, slams US over space militarisation

A Chinese spokesperson remained tight-lipped when asked about the use and performance of China-made weapons during the India-Pakistan conflict. Speaking at a regular Thursday press briefing, spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang evaded the question but urged both sides to remain calm.

According to Chinese state media Global Times, the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of National Defense was asked to comment on the performance of Chinese equipment in the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

The spokesperson was also asked for the ministry's comment on the remarks by Indian military officials that "Pakistan received support from China's air defense and satellite systems, but the performance of these systems was below average."

Zhang responded on Thursday, saying, "We would like to stress that India and Pakistan are neighbours that cannot be moved. We hope both sides will remain calm and restrained to avoid further complicating the situation."

"China is willing to continue playing a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability," he was quoted by Global Times as saying.

On India recovering unexploded PL-15E missile Zhang also responded to a question on whether it is true that India had obtained the powerful PL-15E beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile during the India-Pakistan conflict and whether this could lead to reverse engineering of related military technology.

Zhang said the missile in question is an exported piece of equipment that has been displayed at multiple domestic and international defence exhibitions.

The statement came amid reports of India recovering an unexploded PL-15E missile, a Chinese-made beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile.

India and Pakistan announced on May 10 a cessation of hostilities or a “bilateral understanding”. The announcement came following four days of Operation Sindoor, India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

US could open 'pandora box' if... The Chinese ministry spokesperson also criticised the US for its "space militarisation" and its move to unveil plans for the Golden Dome missile defense system.

Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said on Thursday that the US presses ahead with the Golden Dome system and deploys space-based weapons, continuously expands its military build-up and stokes an arms race in outer space.

"Such acts violate relevant principles of the Outer Space Treaty, heighten the risk of turning the space into a war zone and triggering a space arms race, and shake the international security and arms control regime," he said.

The spokesperson then warned, "Its actions will once again open the Pandora's box...This proves again that no country has done more than the US in militarising space and making it a battlefield."

