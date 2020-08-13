China extends anti-dumping duties on optical fibres from India

BEIJING : China on Thursday extended anti-dumping duties on single-mode optical fibres imported from India for five years.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOCOM) said the latest ruling will take effect from Friday and last five years, with punitive tariffs ranging between 7.4% and 30.6%, depending on the specific Indian manufacturers, official media here reported.

The decision came after MOFCOM evaluated the possible damage to Chinese industries if anti-dumping measures are terminated, at the request of the domestic single-mode optical fibre industry on August 13, 2019, the reports said.

It ruled that if the measures are terminated, the dumping of imported single-mode optical fibers from India may continue and Chinese domestic industries subsequently be impacted.

On August 13, 2014, MOFCOM decided to impose anti-dumping duties on imported single-mode optical fibres from India, a decision which was valid for five years.

Single-mode optical fibres, which are optical fibres designed to carry only a single mode of light within a certain wavelength range, have fast transmission rates, long transmission distances, and large transmission capacity.

The fibres are mainly used in networks such as long-haul communications, metropolitan networks, cable television, and fibre access networks such as fibre to the home (FTTH).

