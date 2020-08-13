China extends anti-dumping tariff on Indian optical fiber

China extends anti-dumping tariff on Indian optical fiber1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
- Optical fiber is used in telecommunications networks
- The announcement follows a yearlong review after a previous tariff expired in 2019
BEIJING : China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday it has extended punitive tariffs on Indian optical fiber products for five years.
The announcement follows a yearlong review after a previous tariff expired in 2019. It takes effect Aug. 14.
It is unclear if the move is in any way related to a recent bout of antagonisms between the Asian giants linked to a border dispute that turned violent, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.
The tariffs on single-mode optical fiber range from 7.4% to 30.6% and were first imposed in August 2014.
Optical fiber is used in telecommunications networks.
Earlier this month, India kept in place tariffs on Chinese-made solar power products that were imposed to protect its own manufacturers.
