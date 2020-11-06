Subscribe
China facing 'unanticipated consequences' for its Ladakh misadventures: CDS Rawat
Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat.

China facing 'unanticipated consequences' for its Ladakh misadventures: CDS Rawat

1 min read . 12:58 PM IST Staff Writer

India and China have been caught in a tense military standoff along their Himalayan border since May.

India’s escalating border tensions with China could lead to a wider conflict, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said.

“In the overall security calculus border confrontations, transgressions, unprovoked tactical military actions spiraling into a larger conflict therefore cannot be discounted," Rawat said in his address at New Delhi’s National Defence College on Friday. “The situation along Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh remains tense."

CDS Rawat also added that the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing "unanticipated consequences" for its misadventure in eastern Ladakh because of the "firm and strong" responses by the Indian armed forces.

