China facing 'unanticipated consequences' for its Ladakh misadventures: CDS Rawat

China facing 'unanticipated consequences' for its Ladakh misadventures: CDS Rawat1 min read . 12:58 PM IST
India and China have been caught in a tense military standoff along their Himalayan border since May.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India and China have been caught in a tense military standoff along their Himalayan border since May.
India’s escalating border tensions with China could lead to a wider conflict, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said.
India’s escalating border tensions with China could lead to a wider conflict, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said.
“In the overall security calculus border confrontations, transgressions, unprovoked tactical military actions spiraling into a larger conflict therefore cannot be discounted," Rawat said in his address at New Delhi’s National Defence College on Friday. “The situation along Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh remains tense."
“In the overall security calculus border confrontations, transgressions, unprovoked tactical military actions spiraling into a larger conflict therefore cannot be discounted," Rawat said in his address at New Delhi’s National Defence College on Friday. “The situation along Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh remains tense."
CDS Rawat also added that the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is facing "unanticipated consequences" for its misadventure in eastern Ladakh because of the "firm and strong" responses by the Indian armed forces.
India and China have been caught in a tense military standoff along their Himalayan border since May.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.