China 'firmly opposes' India's move to ban another 43 mobile apps

NEW DELHI : China on Wednesday protested India’s move to ban another 43 Chinese apps calling New Delhi’s decision to cite national security for the embargo as an excuse.

The decision came amid Indian and Chinese negotiators being unable to find a solution for a more than six month long military stand-off along their common border in Ladakh. Given the inflexibility in the Chinese position — a refusal to vacate areas the Chinese army has intruded into — analysts had said that such moves that aim to impose an economic cost on Beijing were on the anvil. India has already banned more than 150 apps and Tuesday’s move has brought the number to more than 200. India has also increased scrutiny for investments coming into the country into sectors like telecom and other sensitive areas.

A statement from the Chinese embassy said that it was “firmly opposed" to Indian decision.

“The Chinese government has always required overseas Chinese companies to abide by international rules, operate in compliance with laws and regulations and conform to public order and good morals," the statement said.

“We hope the Indian side provides a fair, impartial and non-discriminatory business environment for all market players from various countries including China, and rectify the discriminatory practices violating WTO rules," the embassy said.

“China and India are the opportunities of development to each other rather than threats. Both sides should bring bilateral economic and trade relations back to the right path for mutual benefit and win-win results on the basis of dialogue and negotiation," it added.

