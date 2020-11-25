China 'firmly opposes' India's move to ban another 43 mobile apps

The decision came amid Indian and Chinese negotiators being unable to find a solution for a more than six month long military stand-off along their common border in Ladakh. Given the inflexibility in the Chinese position — a refusal to vacate areas the Chinese army has intruded into — analysts had said that such moves that aim to impose an economic cost on Beijing were on the anvil. India has already banned more than 150 apps and Tuesday’s move has brought the number to more than 200. India has also increased scrutiny for investments coming into the country into sectors like telecom and other sensitive areas.