China following Mao's policy of decimating Buddhism: Dalai Lama
- The spiritual leader said that the current Chinese government is continuing the idea of Mao Zedong, which terms Buddhism as poison
The three-day program on the teachings of Buddha and meditation at Kalachakra Ground in Bihar's Bodh Gaya came to an end, as the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama greeted Buddhists across the world with a Happy New Year. The program was attended by thousands of devotees who offered special prayers to the Tibetan spiritual leader and wished for his long life.