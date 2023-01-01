China following Mao's policy of decimating Buddhism: Dalai Lama

"Today's program was to offer prayers for his holiness Dalai Lama. In the beginning, his holiness gave the best wishes on the occasion of the new year. Then he said that this is a very precious day today at Bodh Gaya. Today is the new year and all Buddhists are offering prayers for long life. He gave best wishes to the people living here and around the world. He said that his health is well and that he would live till 115 to 120 years of age," Dalai Lama's Hindi translator, Kailash Sonbodh quoted the spiritual leader to the news agency ANI.

