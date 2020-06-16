Chinese foreign ministry says unaware of border clash with India

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian today said he was not aware of casualties on the border with India after the Indian Army said one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a "violent faceoff" in Ladakh.

"I am not aware of the information you provided," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing when asked about the reports of the Indian casualties. China has instead alleged that Indian troops crossed the border line twice yesterday leading to serious physical conflict between the two sides.

The Indian Army said the violent face-off took place between the troops during the "de-escalation process" in the Galwan Valley. According to the Indian Army, an officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday during the violent face off with the Chinese troops.

"Our border troops had a high-level meeting and reached important consensus on easing the border situation but astonishingly on June 15 the Indian troops seriously violated our consensus and twice crossed the border line for illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel which led to serious physical conflict between the two sides and China has lodged strong protest and representation with the Indian side," Zhao said.

Indian Army on Tuesday said that one Army Colonel, two soldiers were killed Monday night in 'violent faceoff' with China's People's Liberation Army in Galwan valley of Ladakh.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," read the official statement from Indian Army.

Looking to resolve the dispute over Chinese military buildup India and China were holding talks at the Brigade Commander and Battalion Commander level in Eastern Ladakh in Galwan valley area and Hot Springs.

