China fumes Amit Shah visits Arunachal Pradesh, dubs it 'violation of Beijing's territorial sovereignty'

1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 04:37 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives to attend BJP's Central Election Committee meeting, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI04_09_2023_000221A) (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives to attend BJP's Central Election Committee meeting, ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI04_09_2023_000221A) (PTI)

China said it firmly opposes a visit by India's home minister to Arunachal Pradesh, adding that Amit Shah's activities in the area violated China's territorial sovereignty.

Days after a renaming bid that drew sharp criticism, China has now been left fuming over Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. A foreign ministry spokesperson from the other country insisted that Shah's visit to a 'Chinese territory' had violating Beijing's territorial sovereignty

“Zangnan is China's territory. The Indian official's visit to Zangnan violates China's territorial sovereignty, and is not conducive to the peace and tranquility of the border situation," spokesperson Wang Wenbin asserted.

Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit the northeastern state on Sunday afternoon. He will be attending various events and interacting with ITBP personnel in the border village of Kibithoo. Shah will also launch the Vibrant Villages Programme in the area.

“The entire country can sleep peacefully in their homes today because our ITBP jawans and Army is working day and night on our borders. Today, we can proudly say that no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us," the union minister said during an address in Kibithoo.

(With inputs from agencies)

