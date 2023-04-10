China fumes Amit Shah visits Arunachal Pradesh, dubs it 'violation of Beijing's territorial sovereignty'1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 04:37 PM IST
China said it firmly opposes a visit by India's home minister to Arunachal Pradesh, adding that Amit Shah's activities in the area violated China's territorial sovereignty.
Days after a renaming bid that drew sharp criticism, China has now been left fuming over Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. A foreign ministry spokesperson from the other country insisted that Shah's visit to a 'Chinese territory' had violating Beijing's territorial sovereignty
