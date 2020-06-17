To de-escalate the situation at Eastern Ladakh, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday spoke to India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar over phone.

China, India agreed to resolve border clash in a fair way, de-escalate as soon as possible, reported Reuters while quoting China foreign ministry.

Wang urged India to severely punish those responsible for conflict and to control its frontline troops, Reuters further reported.

Wang emphasised that both sides should strengthen communication and coordination through existing mechanism to resolve differences.

India and China should follow important consensus reached by their leaders, Wang told Jaishankar.

ANI reported that Jaishankar underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. "The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps," said External Affairs Ministry.

China and India have blamed each other for the clash on Monday, which killed at least 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI.

Earlier in the day, China said that it does not wish to see "more clashes" with India.

"From the Chinese side, we do not wish to see more clashes," said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

