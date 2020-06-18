China investments come under greater scrutiny

As a stock market crash amid the coronavirus lockdown raised the threat of opportunistic acquisitions by Chinese companies, the government on 18 April made its clearance mandatory for all foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from countries with which it shares land borders. The state-owned Dedicated Freight Corridor Corp of India Ltd (DFCCIL) on Thursday decided to end a signalling and telecommunication contract worth ₹471 crore with Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group, citing ‘poor progress’.