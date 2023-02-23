China, Iran come to Pakistan's rescue from economic crisis
Pakistan has been modifying its policies according to the conditions laid down by IMF, in an effort to get IMF loan.
Pakistan is struggling with its worst economic crisis in decades with its foreign exchange reserves, at their lowest in 10 years. China and Iran have come forward to help the crisis-hit Pakistan to come out of the financial collapse, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is delaying unlocking the next tranche of a $6.5 billion loan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×