China is an elephant in the room as a result of US policies: Kanwal Sibal

This is a genuine concern. It appears that in north Pangong Tso the forces are in close proximity, and to the south they are within hearing distance. After what happened at Galwan our mistrust of China has grown exponentially. In south Pangong Tso the Chinese had tried to use primitive tactics of using nailed bats etc to dislodge us from one of our positions and shots seem to have been fired there and in north Pangong Tso too as well , according to reports. Any impulsive act under pressure by either side could result in a much bigger clash than in Galwan Valley because of use of fire-arms. The Chinese will be cautious to avoid this, so will we, but the risk is there, and hence the emphasis on disengagement, which is not a simple process, let it be said.