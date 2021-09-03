Taliban have said that China will be their "most important partner" in rebuilding the war-ravaged Afghanistan. The new rulers in Kabul have said that they look to Beijing to rebuild the land-locked country and use its rich copper deposits amid fear widespread hunger and an economic collapse.

Taliban support China's One Belt, One Road initiative that seeks to link China with Africa, Asia and Europe through an enormous network of ports, railways, roads and industrial parks, said Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

"China is our most important partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us because it is ready to invest and rebuild our country," Mujahid was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Mujahid further said that there are rich copper mines in the country, which can be put back into operation and modernised. "In addition, China is our pass to markets all over the world," he added.

China has been signaling for some time that it has no issue in dealing with Taliban. Last month, it said that Beijing was ready to work with Taliban.

China has also expressed hope that Taliban will follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, combat all forms of terrorist forces, and live up to the aspiration of its own people and the international community — something that the Western countries seriously doubt.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin recently said that China respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and will not interfere and follow the friendship with “entire Afghan people".

“Facts show that in realising economic development we need an open inclusive political structure, implementation of moderate foreign and domestic policies and clean break from terrorist groups in all forms," the spokesperson said.

Besides China, Russia and Pakistan are other two nations who have open and active interactions with top leadership of Taliban. They, in a sense, see the US departure from Afghanistan as a strategic win in the region.

In his latest interview, Mujahid said that Taliban sees Russia as an important partner in the region and will maintain good relations with Moscow.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on August 15. The last of the foreign troops left the country on August 31, bringing an end to 20 years of war amid fears of an economic collapse and widespread hunger.

Following the US departure, Western states have restricted their aid payments to Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned of a looming “humanitarian catastrophe" in Afghanistan and urged countries to provide emergency funding as severe drought and war have forced thousands of families to flee their homes.

Guterres expressed his “grave concern at the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis in the country", adding that basic services threatened to collapse “completely".

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.