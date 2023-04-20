China jibes about ‘quality’ as India becomes world's most populous country

China jibes about ‘quality’ as India becomes world's most populous country1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:23 PM IST
As India surpassed China's population on Wednesday to become the most populous country in the world, the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson of China Wang Wenbin took a sharp dig at New Delhi. He opined that it was talent resources that mattered the most.
India surpassed China to become the world's most populous country this week, prompting a sharp reaction from Beijing. Chinese Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin contended that it was important to look at quality as well as size while assessing a country's demographic dividend.
