China locks down the city of 9 million people amid new Covid wave

Under the new lockdown norms, people have been advised to stay at home, and only one family member can go out to buy food and other necessary items every two days.
Amid a surge in Covid cases, neighbouring China has decided to impose a lockdown in the city of Changchun, which inhibits around 9 million residents as it faces a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases.
Under the lockdown norms, people have been advised to stay at home, and only one family member can go out to buy food and other necessary items every two days. To ensure everyone gets tested for Covid-related symptoms, the Chinese government has ordered the local residents to undergo three rounds of mass testing, news agency Associated Press reported.
Here are the key highlights of lockdown in Changchun city of China:
1) All kinds of non-essential businesses have been ordered to stay shut; transport services suspended.
2) The Chinese government has also imposed a lockdown in Yucheng, a city of 5 lakh people in the eastern province of Shandong.
3) China on Friday reported 397 Covid cases, 98 of them in Jilin province that surrounds Changchun. In the entire province, cases have exceeded 1,100 since the latest outbreak first struck late last week.
4) Under China’s “zero tolerance", the Chinese authorities have said it'll lock down any area where more than one case will be detected. Changchun city reported just two cases on Friday.
5) Another 93 cases were reported in Jilin city. A partial lockdown has been imposed in the city.