China lodges protest with India over violent face-off in Galwan Valley

The Indian Army also said there were casualties on both sides during the violent face-off. However, there was no immediate confirmation from Beijing on the likely casualties on the Chinese side. "I am not aware of the information you provided," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing when asked about the reports of the Indian casualties at the contested borders. "Our border troops had a high-level meeting and reached important consensus on easing the border situation but astonishingly on June 15 the Indian troops seriously violated our consensus and twice crossed the border line for illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel which led to serious physical conflict between the two sides and China has lodged strong protest and representation with the Indian side," Zhao said.