Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >China makes it almost impossible for Indians to get Chinese visas. Here's why

China makes it almost impossible for Indians to get Chinese visas. Here's why

People wait in line to receive the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, at a makeshift clinic in Bang Khae Market, after hundreds of residents in the district tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bangkok on March 17, 2021. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
1 min read . 02:00 PM IST Staff Writer

The Chinese embassy in a statement said it will facilitate measures for people wanting to travel to China to carry on their employment contracts, resume work and do other relevant works.

The Chinese embassy has announced it will start issuing visas to travellers who have taken a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine and possess the certificates of vaccination.

The Chinese embassy has announced it will start issuing visas to travellers who have taken a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine and possess the certificates of vaccination.

The Chinese embassy in a statement said it will facilitate measures for people wanting to travel to China to carry on their employment contracts, resume work and do other relevant works.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to address CDRI's International Conference today at 2 pm

1 min read . 02:00 PM IST

77% of Indian companies offer training to all employees; highest in the world

1 min read . 01:54 PM IST

IAF's MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashes during training mission, pilot killed in accident

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST

Joe Biden tells migrants 'don't come' as criticism grows

2 min read . 01:36 PM IST

The Chinese embassy in a statement said it will facilitate measures for people wanting to travel to China to carry on their employment contracts, resume work and do other relevant works.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to address CDRI's International Conference today at 2 pm

1 min read . 02:00 PM IST

77% of Indian companies offer training to all employees; highest in the world

1 min read . 01:54 PM IST

IAF's MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashes during training mission, pilot killed in accident

1 min read . 01:46 PM IST

Joe Biden tells migrants 'don't come' as criticism grows

2 min read . 01:36 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"For the purpose of resuming people-to-people exchanges in an orderly manner, starting from 15 March 2021, the Chinese Embassies and Consulates in India will provide the persons having taken Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine and holding the Certificates of Vaccination with some facilitating measures," the statement said while listing the criteria.

Persons and their family members going to China to carry on their employment contracts, work resumption and other relevant activities are allowed to submit their visa applications to the Chinese Embassy or Consulates in India, the Chinese embassy said.

The rule, however, will not make it any easier for Indians to get visas since New Delhi has not approved use of China-made vaccines in the country. Also, there are no direct flights between the two countries.

Foreigners with valid APEC Business Travel Cards (ABTC) can apply for a business visa with a valid ABTC and invitation letter from their counterpart in China through Chinese Visa Application Service Centre (VFS).

Foreigners who are flying from India to China will be required to present the Electronic Health Declaration for boarding, the embassy added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.