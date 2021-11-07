China may attend NSA meet on Afghanistan virtually

New Delhi has in recent months reached out to the group, holding at least two meetings with members of the Taliban. Other countries in the region including the Central Asian Republics, Iran and Russia also have been in touch with the Taliban. While some deliberations on Afghanistan’s future have included New Delhi, others have not . This is seen as a result of Pakistan wielding its influence in keeping India out of such talks given the tense relations between the two countries. New Delhi has accused Islamabad of supporting anti-India terrorist groups, but the latter has denied.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}